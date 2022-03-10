(Video) Konate can’t believe ‘impossible’ Salah goal whilst watching back old Liverpool game

Ibrahima Konate couldn’t help but laugh at one pinpoint finish from Mo Salah whilst commentating on an old Liverpool game alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Frenchman reviewed the Reds’ 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October, with the Egyptian registering a hat-trick against the Red Devils.

It was a result that had United fans departing the stadium in their droves whilst Jurgen Klopp’s men worked to secure a statement win early on in the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

“Did you know that Naby lad was that quick?!” 😱@QuornFoods presents the next instalment of the 𝑨𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒚 series, as @VirgilvDijk and @IbrahimaKonate_ recap our last clash with Manchester United 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/br1h255bNp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2022