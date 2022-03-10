(Video) Loris Karius shows off his Manchester apartment in German interior designer interview

Loris Karius hasn’t featured in a first-team game this season and looks to stay at Anfield, until his contract winds down.

The 28-year-old’s last competitive game for the Reds remains his 2018 Champions League final performance that had the world talking and he’s been unable to get back into Jurgen Klopp’s team since that day,

In a new video with the German interior designer brand Westwing, the former Manchester City youth player showed the cameras around his Manchester apartment.

READ MORE: Adam Lallana on ‘third gear’ Liverpool performance that ‘doesn’t feel like a defeat’ to Inter Milan

It’s fair to say the former Mainz ‘keeper has a decent collection of trainers, as the light up cabinets revealed his ‘small selection’ of over 50 pairs in his home, as he discussed his love for fashion.

Our former No.1 admitted his long-term goal was to find “a real home” as he looks to tie down a permanent move and kick-start his career once again.

It’s sad to see that his main professional and personal aims are for stability and a place to call home, let’s hope the German can find that in his next move.

You can watch the full Karius video via Westwing on Youtube:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!