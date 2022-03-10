(Video) Mane’s audacious overhead kick against Norwich revisited in cartoon re-creation

Posted by
Sadio Mane’s spectacular effort against Norwich City is the latest goal to be recreated in cartoon form by @Toddum_.

The Senegalese international provided the stunning equaliser against the Canaries with an overhead kick that helped Liverpool on their way to a 3-1 win at Anfield.

The No.10 has enjoyed some solid form since returning from the AFCON, registering five goal contributions in six games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Toddum_

