(Video) ‘Oh my god’ – Konate in awe of ‘man of the match’ performance from Liverpool teammate during Old Trafford thrashing

Watching back Liverpool’s demolition job of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Ibrahima Konate was left highly impressed by Naby Keita’s performance.

The Frenchman described the midfielder as the man of the match in a tremendous game for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

To give credit where credit’s due, of course, our summer signing didn’t have a bad outing himself at the Theatre of Dreams, helping keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for much of the proceedings alongside Virgil van Dijk.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

“Did you know that Naby lad was that quick?!” 😱@QuornFoods presents the next instalment of the 𝑨𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒚 series, as @VirgilvDijk and @IbrahimaKonate_ recap our last clash with Manchester United 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/br1h255bNp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2022