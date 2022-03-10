(Video) ‘Oh my god’ – Konate in awe of ‘man of the match’ performance from Liverpool teammate during Old Trafford thrashing

Watching back Liverpool’s demolition job of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Ibrahima Konate was left highly impressed by Naby Keita’s performance.

The Frenchman described the midfielder as the man of the match in a tremendous game for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

To give credit where credit’s due, of course, our summer signing didn’t have a bad outing himself at the Theatre of Dreams, helping keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for much of the proceedings alongside Virgil van Dijk.

