Van Dijk claims Henderson didn't get enough credit for moment during 5-0 Old Trafford win

(Video) Van Dijk claims Henderson didn’t get enough credit for moment during 5-0 Old Trafford win

Virgil van Dijk claimed that Jordan Henderson hadn’t got enough in the way of credit for his assist to help Mo Salah complete his hat-trick against Manchester United.

The Liverpool skipper put it on a plate for the ex-Roma hitman with a defence-splitting pass from just beyond the halfway line.

It was a particularly momentous day for the 29-year-old, with his goals seeing him become the highest-scoring African in Premier League history.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

