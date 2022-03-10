(Video) Van Dijk claims Henderson didn’t get enough credit for moment during 5-0 Old Trafford win

Virgil van Dijk claimed that Jordan Henderson hadn’t got enough in the way of credit for his assist to help Mo Salah complete his hat-trick against Manchester United.

The Liverpool skipper put it on a plate for the ex-Roma hitman with a defence-splitting pass from just beyond the halfway line.

It was a particularly momentous day for the 29-year-old, with his goals seeing him become the highest-scoring African in Premier League history.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

“Did you know that Naby lad was that quick?!” 😱@QuornFoods presents the next instalment of the 𝑨𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒚 series, as @VirgilvDijk and @IbrahimaKonate_ recap our last clash with Manchester United 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/br1h255bNp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2022