“We’ll get you to Liverpool” – Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips linked with a move to Anfield

Despite being injured for a vast majority of this season, Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips has been long touted with a move away from Elland Road.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘A recruitment source has told Football Insider that the England international has been told by some of the biggest agents in the game they have the connections to seal him a move to a Champions League giant.

‘One is believed to have told Phillips “we’ll get you to Liverpool, wherever you like” in an eye-opening sales pitch.

READ MORE: (Images) Virgil van Dijk pictured with JBL and Winston ‘Winne’ Bergwijn as his mixtape nears release

‘He opened preliminary negotiations with the club over a new long-term deal last September but has yet to reach an agreement’.

It would be a big move for the Leeds-born midfielder who would enjoy the prospect of linking up with the plethora of talent we already have in the middle of our pitch.

The fee would be rather steep for the England international though and given his involvement in the Euro 2020 finals, it would be fair to assume his stock and price would remain high this summer.

Whether we would want to spend big on another midfielder is unknown but there certainly seems to be several sources who can see the move happening.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!