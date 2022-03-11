Andy Robertson shares an image of ‘the joy’ of beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in training

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the classic case of two friends who drive the best out of each other, with an intense winning mentality.

During their most recent training session, a video was shared that revealed their no-bounce duel and how intense it got between them on the training ground.

Following our No.66 not managing to keep the ball in the air, the captain of Scotland picked up the ball and performed a dramatic knee-slide in celebration.

READ MORE: ‘Little legs got brave’ – Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott share social media jokes

No happy with the moment being recorded on film and in pictures, the 27-year-old also took to his social media and wrote: ‘The joy when you beat @trentarnold66 😃😂’.

There’s no hiding the fact that he really enjoyed beating the Scouser in our team and we’re sure he won’t let him forget about it for a while.

Great to see how well the two lads and the whole squad get on, even at such an intense period of the season.

You can view the message on Robertson’s Instagram account:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!