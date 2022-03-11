‘Another level above us’ – Graham Potter’s honest Liverpool comments as his side look to avoid a fifth straight Premier League defeat tomorrow

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has claimed that his side may need to be ‘really lucky’ to earn something from tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Seagulls did earn a point in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season but Potter was brutally honest in his pre-match press conference, claiming Jurgen Klopp’s outfit ‘are just another level above’ his Brighton side.

During the 2-2 draw on Merseyside back in October, Potter deployed Leandro Trossard as a false nine in a tactic that caused havoc for Liverpool’s backline, and the former Swansea boss has discussed what his side will need to do tomorrow to avoid a fifth straight Premier League defeat.

“You have to think of all sorts of things when you’re playing against these teams because they have got a qualitative advantage over you, they’ve got better players and a better coach and are just another level above us,” Potter said (via Sussex Live).

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to anyone at Brighton & Hove Albion, it’s said more out of respect for Liverpool.

“You’ve got to either play really well, they’ve got to have a bit of an off day and you’ve got to be really lucky. You’ve got to use whatever advantage you can to get a result.

“So anything like that if you think it’s going to help you get a result, it’s about whether the players can execute it, it’s not about numbers on a board, because it’s easier playing it on a tactic board than it is in real person against Liverpool. But we will try our best.”

It’s refreshing to see such honest comments from the Brighton boss who is clearly keen to express his admiration for Jurgen Klopp and our talented squad.

Liverpool are without a win in their last three fixtures against the south coast outfit, though, so we know that tomorrow won’t be a walk in the park.

Ending that winless run against Potter’s side tomorrow is imperative as the Merseysiders seek to maintain the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are six points ahead of the Reds and travel to Selhurst Park on Monday night which certainly is a potential banana skin fixture.

Let’s hope for a positive result tomorrow after Tuesday night’s disappointing defeat.

