Brighton may be without key midfield man for impending Liverpool clash

Brighton may be without star midfielder Yves Bissouma when they welcome Liverpool to the Amex in tomorrow’s lunch-time kick off.

The Mali international was given a ‘breather’ against Newcastle last weekend according to manager Graham Potter but the Albion boss also confirmed that he is nursing a slight knee issue.

“He has been good. He has had a little issue with his knee but nothing major, which we have managed a bit,” Potter said (via Sussex Live).

“He has trained this week and looked good. He needed just a bit of a breather and hopefully we can start to use him to his maximum.”

The 25-year-old arrived on the south-coast from Lille back in 2018 and has made 102 appearances for the Seagulls.

He has attracted interest from the league’s so-called ‘bigger’ clubs in recent seasons with his solid midfield displays and tough tackling.

It could be argued that he plays a similar role to the one in which Fabinho does so well for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Bissouma did miss two months of the campaign earlier this season whilst he was nursing a knee injury so Brighton fans will be hoping it is not as serious this time around.

It could potentially make our task slightly easier if the Brighton No. 8 was to be missing from their midfield at the weekend, but no matter which players we come up against, we should have enough to come away with all three points.

A win is essential in order for us to reduce the gap on league leaders Manchester City back to three points before they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

