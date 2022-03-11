‘Either Liverpool or Man City’ – Micah Richards and Thierry Henry discuss whether PSG star should make Premier League switch

Micah Richards and Thierry Henry have weighed in on the prospect of Kylian Mbappe moving to the Premier League.

The PSG star is out of contract at the Ligue 1 club in June so is now able to agree on a pre-contract deal with clubs outside of France.

Liverpool, alongside most of Europe, are believed to be real admirers of the 23-year-old who shone on Wednesday night against Real Madrid although his side rather embarrassingly fell to defeat and exited the Champions League.

The La Liga club have been linked with the France international and many believe that the Santiago Bernabeu is Mbappe’s preferred destination if he is to leave the French capital.

But ex-Manchester City defender Richards told CBS Sports (via the Liverpool Echo): “I don’t think he should go to Real Madrid though. Like Thierry said, ‘his mind might be already made up’.

“But I would be going to Manchester City or Liverpool. They are the two best teams consistently, I would say in Europe.

“Yes, people will say ‘Man City have never won the Champions League’. But, the way they play, the points record. I would be going to either Liverpool or Man City.”

Former Arsenal and France star Henry disagreed with Richards, claiming the former AS Monaco man may opt for a move to the Spanish capital due to the fact he was a huge fan of the club when he was a youngster.

“You still have players nowadays that still want to play for a team that used to support or like. I can understand that. I don’t know anything,” he said.

“But, sometimes, players are like ‘I used to support the team’. I don’t care who plays well in Europe, this is where I want to go because this is what I feel. I think that might be the case with him.”

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid man Steve McManaman claimed that he would sign the World Cup winner over any other player at the moment.

We are certainly good enough at the moment and have the right environment at the club to encourage players with the quality of Mbappe to come to Merseyside, but there is one department that we may struggle to compete with Manchester City and Real Madrid in.

Mbappe would demand huge wages at his new club and our owners simply wouldn’t be willing to offer him what he wants.

Mo Salah is entering the final 12 months of his contract rather soon and contract talks with the Egyptian are still ongoing, reportedly down to the disagreement over the wages that the No. 11 should receive.

It would be unbelievable to see Mbappe at Anfield in the famous red shirt, but for now, it’s nothing more than a dream.

