Ex-Manchester City defender claims Kylian Mbappe ‘should join Liverpool’ after watching his Real Madrid performance

It’s safe to say many Liverpool fans have been dreaming about the improbable signing of Kylian Mbappe for years and now Micah Richards has added some fuel to the fire.

Speaking on CBS Sports (via BBC Sport), the former Manchester City defender said: ‘Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, should join Liverpool or Manchester City, says former Premier League defender Micah Richards’.

It would be a real shame to see the PSG star join any other Premier League side but the prospect of him wearing the red of Liverpool would be a very exciting one, for many of our fans.

READ MORE: On this day 1967: Liverpool vs. Everton was played at both stadiums in front of the FA Cup’s biggest ever crowd

It feels like every time the Frenchman plays at the biggest stage we are linked with him, once again this has happened and, despite the fact he also mentions Manchester City, there won’t be too many supporters from the blue side of Manchester would would like to see the 23-year-old at Anfield.

The truth is that it’s highly unlikely we will have the funds to pay for a transfer fee and the wages of the former Monaco forward but maybe a phone call from Jurgen Klopp could sweeten the deal.

For now, we’ll all just keep dreaming…

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!