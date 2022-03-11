Faustino Asprilla on why Luis Diaz is ‘eaten up by anxiety’ and ‘making the wrong decisions’ at Liverpool

Luis Diaz has made an amazing start to his Liverpool career but fellow Colombian Faustino Asprilla believes it could be even better.

Speaking to Marca in Colombia, the 52-year-old said: ‘I think ‘Lucho’ is being eaten up by anxiety, he’s playing very well.

‘But, when it comes to scoring, he’s making the wrong decision, in that play [the shot blocked by Arturo Vidal vs. Inter Milan], we saw he had to score first.

‘In the Copa America, he scored an almost impossible goal [against Brazil in the group stage], and now he has a chance to score first time, and he couldn’t. Anxiety is killing him’.

If this is an anxious version of the 25-year-old we have signed, then things are going to get even better quickly as he settles into life on Merseyside.

There haven’t been too many occasions when the former Porto man has made the ‘wrong decision’ but if we can trust the former Newcastle man, there’s plenty more to come.

Let’s see how much better Jurgen Klopp’s newest acquisition can get!

