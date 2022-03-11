‘He can call the shots now’ – Pundit ‘wouldn’t rule out’ Jurgen Klopp extending his Liverpool career beyond 2024

Former England ‘keeper Paul Robinson believes that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may extend his stay at Anfield and claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss ‘can call the shots now’.

The 54-year-old’s current contract at the club is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and has claimed recently that he’s yet to decide whether he will remain on Merseyside beyond the 2023/24 campaign.

“I wouldn’t rule out Klopp signing an extension,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“You cannot give him enough praise for the job he has done at that football club. The trophies he has won, the rapport he has built with the players and the fans, he is a legend at the club. He has endeared himself to a lot of people.

“He’s in a position where he has got his team challenging for titles and Champions Leagues. He can call the shots now.

“I’m sure he could sign as long a contract as he wants or call it a day. There will certainly be a contract on the table for him to sign whenever he wants it.”

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the German has always been an admirer of La Liga, but for now he is firmly focused on picking up as much silverware as possible at Liverpool.

Everyone attached to the club would like to see the ‘normal one’ remain at the club and extend his stay after all the success he’s brought to the club since he arrived back in 2015.

Pep Lijnders and Steven Gerrard are the obvious names for those that may replace the ex-Mainz boss when he does call it a day.

But for now, we’ve got at least another two seasons under the German’s leadership to be as successful as possible.

