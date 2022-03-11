‘I don’t see them holding out’ – Ex-Red Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton

Mark Lawrenson has tipped his former side Liverpool to earn all three points in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off against Brighton.

The Seagulls welcome the Reds to the Amex looking to end their run of four straight defeats, whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side need a victory to reduce the gap on league leaders Manchester City to three points.

Although Lawrenson has been impressed by Graham Potter’s side this season after they earned a point at Anfield earlier in the campaign, he believes Liverpool will have too much for the south coast outfit.

“Brighton drew 2-2 at Anfield at the end of October and could easily have won it,” the 64-year-old told BBC Sport.

“I remember previewing the game for a Brighton newspaper and saying I can’t believe they would go there and go on the attack but that’s essentially what they did.

“I don’t think the Seagulls pose the same threat now, though. They have lost four in a row, and only scored one goal in that run of defeats.

“Graham Potter’s side have never scored that many goals but they have begun conceding more too.

“Yes, they can keep the ball pretty well but I don’t see them holding out for 90 minutes against Liverpool, not with the way Jurgen Klopp’s side are playing at the moment.

Nothing other than three points will do tomorrow and Lawrenson has predicted a 2-0 win for the Reds.

Although another clean sheet would be nice, it doesn’t matter as long as we win.

We simply can’t afford to drop any more points as we look to snatch the title from City – dropping two points against Brighton earlier this season was damaging enough.

The hosts are a really talented side, though, and they will make life difficult for us tomorrow, even if they may be without star man Yves Bissouma.

Pep Guardiola’s side face Crystal Palace on Monday away from home – a trip to Selhurst Park is always a potential banana skin so it’s imperative that we apply the pressure with a big win against Potter’s side tomorrow.

