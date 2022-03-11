‘I think that will come here’ – Ex-Liverpool forward hopeful that Jurgen Klopp’s side can react to Tuesday’s ‘frustrating’ defeat and earn all three points against Brighton

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has backed his former side to ‘score a few goals’ against Brighton and Hove Albion and earn all three points in tomorrow’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Reds were disappointingly defeated by Inter Milan on Tuesday night in the Champions League, and although Jurgen Klopp’s side did progress through to the quarter-final of the competition, Owen is expecting a reaction at the Amex Stadium.

“Brighton’s form really has dipped over the last month or so. They just aren’t scoring enough goals right now, after all, only Burnley and Norwich have fewer all season,” he told BetVictor (via Sussex Live).

“There’s no danger of this side going down, but Graham Potter will want to target finishing in the top ten.

“Liverpool’s last couple of games haven’t seen them quite at their best. They got the win over West Ham but did concede a few chances in that game and on another day, could have drawn.

“The defeat to Inter [Milan] on Tuesday was frustrating, mainly because they had more than enough chances to win that game.

“Liverpool are due a game in which they score a few goals, they are creating plenty of chances. I think that will come here.”

Hopefully, Owen is right – we need all three points to ensure we keep the pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

Brighton are a talented side, though, and they did hold us to a 2-2 draw back in October at Anfield.

We’ll need to take the chances that come our way and perform solidly at the back – if we can keep our 16th Premier League clean sheet against the south coast outfit tomorrow, that’ll give us a great opportunity to earn all three points.

