‘I think that would be perfect’ – Jamie Carragher suggests where Kylian Mbappe should go to next as 23-year-old still yet to agree on new deal at PSG

Jamie Carragher has claimed that PSG star Kylian Mbappe should opt for a move to the Premier League if he is to leave the French capital this summer.

The 23-year-old’s current contract with the Ligue 1 club is set to expire at the end of this season with reports suggesting the France international wants a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Ex-Manchester City man Micah Richards has suggested that Mbappe should join his former side or Liverpool rather than heading to the Spanish capital in the summer – something which Carragher agreed with.

“I agree with, Micah,” Carragher told CBS Sports (via HITC).

“I have always felt that Mbappé is that good that he can map out his own career in some ways.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona would still want him at 25 or 26. I just think, not just because Liverpool and Man City are classed as two of the best teams in Europe, just sampling the Premier League for three or four years.

“You have done the French league, then you go to the Premier League, which is the best league.

“Then you think in a few years, Barcelona and Real Madrid will be back because this Real Madrid team won’t win the Champions League this season. No chance!

“But, in terms of mapping his career out for himself, I think that would be perfect to go to the Premier League for two or three years. And then four or five years at Real Madrid.”

We can certainly see the point that our former No. 23 is attempting to make, but will Mbappe see it that way?

It appears that his dream is to be able to call the Bernabeu his home even if Real are no longer what they used to be.

Of course, they are still an appealing outfit, but the Premier League is the greatest league in the world and both us and City are surely just as appealing at the moment.

We would struggle to meet the wage demands that the former AS Monaco star would demand, so we may not be serious candidates for his signature, but we certainly shouldn’t be ruled out.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming months regarding the World Cup winner – whatever side he does opt to join, or even if he stays in Paris, he’s only going to get better.

