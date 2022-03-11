‘I’m sure’ – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future with German’s current deal set to expire in 2024

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German boss arrived at the Anfield club in 2015 and his current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund manager has discussed his contract situation recently, claiming he hasn’t yet decided what to do when his current deal does come to an end.

Romano has reassured Reds fans, though, claiming the 54-year-old is happy at Anfield and fully focussed on the job he’s doing.

“I’m sure Jurgen Klopp, from what I’m told from Liverpool’s board, these kinds of comments are like saying okay, I have a contract, but he’s not acting like a manager who is desperate to leave the club,” Romano told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

“He’s saying ‘my contract is until 2024 and I want to respect the contract’, but it’s not the message of Jurgen Klopp (being) desperate to leave Liverpool.

“He’s happy with Liverpool, Luis Diaz joined Liverpool because of Jurgen Klopp. He wanted the player to join immediately and he’s not acting like a manager who wants to leave.

Romano also claimed that the prospect of managing in Spain appeals to Klopp and suggested that other clubs will be keen on signing the talented manager when he does leave the Reds.

“So 100 percent focusing on Liverpool, but yes, I think there are chances for him to try and leave in 2024 to try a new experience.

“He’s always been, from what I’ve been told, attracted by La Liga, so who knows what happens with Real Madrid, with Barcelona in the coming years.

“I’m sure many clubs will try to approach him but at the moment Klopp is only focusing on Liverpool.

“They are already planning together in the summer transfer window for the future, so that’s why Klopp is now focused on Liverpool.

“My feeling – it’s not the news – Steven Gerrard will be ready once Klopp leaves the club.”

Our former Captain is always going to be linked with the managerial job at Liverpool – he done remarkably well at Rangers and is continuing to impress in his new role at Villa Park.

But current Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders is also a serious contender for when the former Mainz boss does decide to call it a day at the club.

The Dutchman is hugely popular amongst the club’s hierarchy, players and fans and would offer a sense of continuity if he was to replace Jurgen.

The fact that Lijnders undertakes press conference duties for the Carabao Cup and is just as vocal on the touchline as Klopp shows the respect the German has for the Dutchman.

We’d all love to see the ‘normal one’ remain at the club past 2024, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

For now, let’s enjoy what we’ve got and try and win as many trophies as possible whilst he’s in charge.

