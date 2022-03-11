Jadon Sancho on the Liverpool players who tried to convince him on an Anfield move in the summer

Jadon Sancho is undoubtedly a huge English talent and his Premier League return could have been much different, thanks to some of our players.

Speaking with Sky Germany, the 21-year-old said: ‘I’ve met Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with the national team. They always said: ‘Come to United’.

‘There were also the guys from Chelsea and Liverpool, who all tried to convince me of their club, but it only really got serious after the European Championship’.

Seeing as Jordan Henderson was the only Liverpool player in the England squad (after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early injury) for the Euros, then it’s fair to assume it was our captain who did the pushing.

Given his first season in a Manchester United shirt, there will be many of our supporters who will be more than happy that the former Borussia Dortmund man chose the club he did.

When the England international scored against Manchester City though, there would have been possibly even more of our fans cheering – in the hope of Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points.

