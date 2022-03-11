Joel Matip’s wife’s two-word response to him winning the Premier League player of the month award for February

Joel Matip has been awarded the Premier League player of the month for February and all Liverpool fans couldn’t be happier with the decision.

There may be one supporter happier than all of us though and that is the wife of our No.32, Larissa Matip and she has taken to social media to share her joy at the decision.

The German was publicly canvassing for votes when it was revealed that the former Schalke man had been nominated for the individual award.

So; when it was revealed that her husband had won, it was no surprise to see her take to her Twitter account and write: ‘Well deserved ❤️’.

The Cameroon international beat the competition of Che Adams, Ryan Fraser, Harry Kane, Ben Mee and Wilfried Zaha in order to win.

Huge thanks will have to be given to all of his friends and fans who ensured that he won the first Premier League individual award, of his career.

You can view the post via @LarissaMatip on Twitter:

