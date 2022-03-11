Jurgen Klopp shares ‘surprising’ thing ‘brilliant’ Luis Diaz has done since Liverpool switch

Jurgen Klopp shared his surprise at how quickly winter signing Luis Diaz had settled in his new surroundings at Liverpool, as shared in a tweet by Paul Gorst.

The £37.5m star has excelled on the pitch since switching the Estadio do Dragao for Anfield, with the Reds boss’ growing trust in the Colombian demonstrated by his starting role in the League Cup final.

Klopp on Diaz: "Surprisingly quick [to settle] but everything we wish for. When you sign you never know how quick it goes. We saw what he has in training but it's different on the pitch but we get it in the games too. So brilliant so far." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 11, 2022

Tottenham were heavily interested in a deal for the 25-year-old in the January transfer window, which prompted Julian Ward and Co. to push forward their summer plans early.

The former FC Porto wide man has been nothing short of a breath of fresh air since his arrival in Merseyside.

It’s an addition that seems to have brought the best out of Sadio Mane too, who has excelled since being moved more centrally in the forward line.

All we’re missing is the end product from Diaz going forward, which will surely come about on its own given the areas the attacker is finding himself on a regular basis.

Otherwise, it appears to be another masterstroke from the recruitment team as we look to build the next great attacking combination.

