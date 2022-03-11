Klopp makes Roman Abramovich point in verdict over sanctions for Chelsea owner

Jurgen Klopp has shared his agreement with the decision to sanction Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

In comments relayed by the Echo’s Paul Gorst on Twitter, the Liverpool boss put the blame on Vladimir Putin over the consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Klopp on Chelsea: "It's not a situation all the employees at Chelsea are responsible for. One man is and that's Putin. I don't know about RA's role in all this but you can say he is close. I think what the Government did is right." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 11, 2022

The UK government’s actions have left the Blues unable to sell tickets for upcoming games or merchandise and have created uncertainty with regard to major sponsorship deals, including Three.

READ MORE: Salah’s agent appears to react to Klopp contract comments online

Whilst we certainly agree that the club’s staff shouldn’t bear the price of Abramovich’s relationship with the Russian head of state, we would agree that the right call has been made.

That being said, we’d remiss not to acknowledge the hypocrisy of favouring certain crises and overlooking the dubious connections and human rights abuses attributed to the owners of Manchester City and Newcastle United and their respective native homelands.

To punish one arguably raises questions as to why we aren’t punishing all, not to mention the lack of a proper screening process in the Premier League to prevent blatant attempts at sportswashing.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!