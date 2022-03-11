Klopp shares Salah’s ‘ambitious’ expectation in latest contract update

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that talks between Mo Salah and Liverpool over a new contract have yet to progress further.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Brighton at the weekend, the German shared the Egyptian’s expectation for the club to continue to be ambitious, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Paul Gorst.

Klopp on Salah contract: "Mo definitely expects us to be ambitious. We are, so has Diaz signing helped? We cannot do much more but it's a decision between Mo pretty much. The club did what they can. Nothing has happened further. We just have to wait for it, no rush. All fine." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 11, 2022

The Merseysiders have already secured one piece of silverware this season at the first attempt in the Carabao Cup courtesy of a penalty shootout victory over Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

As far as ambition is concerned, we’ve certainly more than indicated our intent to look out for the future of the club as far as our forward department is concerned following the acquisition of the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in recent years.

Further to the point, talk of a potential quadruple (yet to be shot down by those beyond or within the borders of the club), demonstrate that the squad is increasingly capable of challenging on all fronts for major honours.

Realistically, of course, whether our No.11 stays or goes will depend in large part on whether a compromise can be agreed upon between club and player with regard to a potential fresh set of terms.

