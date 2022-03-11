La Liga outfit interested in 30-year-old Liverpool star who’s nearing the final 12 months of Anfield contract

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bobby Firmino from Liverpool, that’s according to Fichajes (via Anfield Watch).

The Brazilian is contracted to the Anfield club until the summer of 2023 so you’d suggest that there is no immediate risk of us losing our No. 9.

However, due to the fact the former Hoffenheim man is now the wrong side of 30-years of age, the club may be reluctant to offer him a new deal and therefore run the risk of losing him on a free next year.

Firmino was signed by Brendan Rodgers back in 2015 and has scored 70 goals in 226 appearances for the Reds.

He’s been an integral part of the success Jurgen Klopp has tasted during his time on Merseyside, especially during the German’s early years at the club when Firmino became known as one of the best false-nines in the world.

With his unique style of play, he still can and certainly will remain an important part of the squad – even if the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are potentially ahead of him in the pecking order for a starting spot in the attacking department.

The talented forward has scored at least nine Premier League goals in each season since he arrived at the club and is currently on eight goals across all competitions this term.

The 30-year-old has pretty much won it all at the club, apart from the FA Cup, but we do remain in contention for that trophy this season, as well as pushing for the Champions League and Premier League.

After already obtaining the Carabao Cup, it would be great to pick up a couple more pieces of silverware that this world-class side deserves.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the club begin talks over a fresh contract for Bobby in the coming months or we’re happy to let him see his contract out and leave the club next summer.

