‘Little legs got brave’ – Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott share social media jokes

Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are two of the youngest members of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad and they clearly get on, off the pitch.

The Wirral-born midfielder recently uploaded images of a photo shoot, to his Instagram account:

In response to this demonstration of our No.80’s public show of his photogenic side and more fashionable attire, our 18-year-old midfielder looked to take the mick out of his mate.

Posting an image from their most recent training session, our No.67 went with the caption: ‘Discussing @tylermorton6 photoshoot got a little out of hand 😵 we all know he loves the camera…’.

To which the 19-year-old centre-mid replied with: ‘Little legs got brave’.

It’s great to see the unity in the squad being so strong and that the lads all get on so well, it must be great for them to share an experience with someone at a similar age and of a similar upbringing too.

You can view the interactions on Elliott and Morton’s Instagram pages:

