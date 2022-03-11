Liverpool ‘following the performances’ of 20-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘following the performances’ of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, that’s according to French Journalist Ignazio Genuardi (via Sport Witness).

The 20-year-old has made 31 appearances for the French outfit this season, including seven in this season’s Champions League, and is showing huge potential.

The Senegal born talent joined the Ligue 1 club in the summer of last year and has represented Belgium at youth level.

Jurgen Klopp’s side strengthened their attacking options in January with the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, and it’s believed the midfield department is the next area the club are seeking reinforcements.

This season is proving vital in the youngster’s development.

If he was to arrive at Anfield in the summer, for example, he would have a full season’s worth of experience in one of Europe’s top leagues as well as the continent’s premier competition – the Champions League.

Last year, Onana claimed in an interview with RMC Sport (via Sport Witness) that he would like to follow in the footsteps of ex-Lille stars Eden Hazard and Divock Origi by making the move from the north of France to the Premier League.

“This connection between Lille and Belgians has always worked really well. There’s no reason why it wouldn’t this time around,” he said.

“They are players who have had very good careers, who are now at Liverpool and Real Madrid. If things go that way for me, sign me up immediately.”

Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League club interested in securing the services of the Lille No. 24, however.

West Ham are also monitoring the player and the Reds’ interest may prompt the Hammers to confirm their interest in the midfielder sooner rather than later.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on for the future – potentially this summer.

