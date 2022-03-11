Liverpool stars’ contrasting reaction to Klopp in dressing room post-Inter defeat bodes well for quadruple hunt

Jurgen Klopp revealed that after Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield against Inter Milan he was in a far better mood than his players.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Echo’s Paul Gorst, with the German admitting that he was more focused on the fact the club had made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Klopp: "We are not good losers, honestly. Usually after a game I give a little speech in the dressing room, which is usually quite nice. But I realised when I spoke I was in a better mood than the players. The boys were like 'we lost' I was thinking 'we're through.'" — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 11, 2022

The goals from a 2-0 win at the San Siro proved to be enough to send the Merseysiders on their way to the next round of the competition.

In a season that could prove potentially historic for Klopp’s men, reflecting on a poor result (albeit a defeat without any serious consequences) will hopefully inspire the best performances from this squad throughout the remainder of the term.

Though the title race could go down to the last game of the season theoretically, there’s enough of a whiff of silverware in the air to keep the players on their toes.

Provided that injuries and COVID-19 concerns are manageable for the remainder, there’s no reason why we can’t genuinely compete on all fronts and hopefully expand on our earlier League Cup win.

