Merseyside clubs unite over anti-knife crime campaign in brilliant show of solidarity

Ordinarily at footballing loggerheads, it’s great to see when the three major clubs on Merseyside can come together for a common goal.

As reported in a joint statement on Liverpool, Everton and Tranmere Rovers‘ websites: ‘LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community and Tranmere Rovers in the Community have joined forces alongside Merseyside Police and the NHS to tackle knife crime with their Blade Free campaign.

‘With support from Merseyside Police and the NHS, LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community and Tranmere Rovers in the Community are collectively aiming to tackle county lines and child exploitation throughout Merseyside.

‘The programmes seek to educate and encourage students to make the right choices and, in turn, students use this education to develop a social action project aiming to educate others such as families, friends, schools and communities.

‘LFC Foundation, Everton in the Community and Tranmere Rovers in the Community are committed to working together to develop and deliver collaborative activities and events, with the aim of reaching even more young people across the city to help tackle the issue of anti-social behaviour and knife crime’.

It’s great to see the harmony between the clubs, NHS and police for this issue that has affected the whole of Merseyside and done so in such a devastating way.

Through improved education and awareness of this problem, let’s hope we can see a decrease in knife crime across the whole region.

