On this day 1967: Liverpool vs. Everton was played at both stadiums in front of the FA Cup’s biggest ever crowd

Before the days of Sky TV or streaming the match via a reputable provider, the main option to watch Liverpool was at the game.

That was until March 1967 when possibly the biggest Merseyside derby ever played was ‘shown’ at both stadiums, in a real feat of 1960’s ingenuity.

Both sides faced each other in the fifth round of the FA Cup and the match was played at Goodison but also broadcasted at Anfield on giant screens.

Nowhere in the country would have been able to fit all the supporters who wanted to attend the match and so Liverpool arranged for eight giant screens to be erected at Anfield.

Three hours after the sales had begun, every ticket both for the live match and the television relay at Anfield, had been sold – in all, 105,000 people.

This illustrates the tremendous excitement and anticipation that met each derby game then, possibly even more so than it does today.

Alan Ball scored the only goal in a victory for the Blues and endeared himself to the fans with a famous victory.

Despite the result, it’s a day that should never be forgotten in either of our clubs’ illustrious histories.

You can watch a video of the game courtesy of British Pathe:

