An updated leak of Liverpool’s potential home jersey (player issue) for the 2022/23 campaign has been released online, revealing new details.

This comes courtesy of Footy Headlines, with the new update sharing subtle features previously unseen in prior leaks.

One can observe a pattern of sorts on the front of the kit from the images in question, with Nike appearing to opt for a plainer kit – if the leak provided is accurate.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: