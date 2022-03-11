Romano shares huge update on Salah contract scenario as talks break down between Liverpool and Egyptian

Talks have reportedly ‘broken down’ between Liverpool Football Club and Mo Salah over the forward’s proposed new terms, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in a tweet.

The update from the Italian journalist leaves the ball firmly in the Merseysiders’ court, with the deal offered not satisfying the 29-year-old and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa.

Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand 🚨🇪🇬 #LFC Mo’s priority is to stay – but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move. More: https://t.co/QGTdcXpa79 pic.twitter.com/2cAY6KmmkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

Jurgen Klopp had addressed the standstill in talks in his pre-Brighton presser, a set of comments that seemed to be the target of the Colombian’s tweet earlier in the day.

It would appear that a line of sorts has been drawn in the sand, with it clear that we’ll need to up our offer if we’re to get a more favourable response from our No.11’s camp.

Given the tight financial structure in place, however, it does draw into question whether Salah and his agent will get the terms he believes his performances for the club warrant.

Certainly, on the basis of the current campaign alone (let alone his entire career at Anfield) – not to forget his status, in the eyes of many a commentator, as the globe’s leading talent – there’s more than a justification for the former Chelsea star being offered a lucrative new contract.

The ball, as it stands, has been chucked into Liverpool’s court, and it remains far from clear as to whether we’ll look to change our general stance on the matter to accommodate the 27-goal attacker.

