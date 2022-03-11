Romano’s Salah update appears to suggest Liverpool star could move to another PL club should fresh terms fail to materialise

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update would appear to suggest that Mo Salah would be prepared to move to another Premier League outfit if an agreement to extend his current terms at Liverpool can’t be struck.

The reporter exclusively broke news of talks breaking down between the No.11 and the Reds, with the player and his agent dissatisfied with the offer made.

“I am told that Mo Salah loves England, loves Premier League football,” the Sky Sports journalist spoke on his YouTube channel.

“It doesn’t mean he would go to another country or another league.

“I am told that the possibility to stay in the Premier League is still something that he wants. He wants to stay at Liverpool, he wants to continue at Liverpool but with the best conditions.

“At the moment the proposal is not the best one and so this is why Mo Salah is still waiting.

“But Premier League football is still his priority with Liverpool, his club, where he wants to stay.”

The former Roma hitman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, with concerns over his future in Merseyside increasing as we near the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: Romano shares huge update on Salah contract scenario as talks break down between Liverpool and Egyptian

As much as Salah evidently adores playing in the English top-flight, it’s difficult to imagine him trading Anfield for the likes of the Etihad, Stamford Bridge or any Premier League outfit for that matter.

One has to consider what such a move would do to his relationship with Liverpool fans for one.

Certainly, we at the Empire of the Kop highly doubt that the Egyptian would remain in English football were we to allow his current contract to run its course, though the question remains as to where the attacker might end up.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have fallen from their plinths of late and an option like PSG, for example, might not represent the kind of challenge the 29-year-old is after with the remaining best years of his playing career.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!