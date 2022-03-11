Sadio Mane’s Senegal teammate expresses his admiration for Liverpool star and claims he’d like to play alongside him at club level

Sadio Mane’s Senegal teammate and Marseille man Bamba Dieng has expressed his admiration for the Liverpool star and said he’d like to play him at club level ‘one day’.

Senegal lifted the Africa Cup of Nation’s trophy earlier this year, with Mane scoring the winning penalty against Mo Salah’s Egypt, and both our No. 10 and No. 11 have contracts that are set to expire in the summer of next year.

This has led to Dieng claiming that Mane ‘loves’ Marseille and discussing the prospect of playing alongside the winger at the Stade Velodrome.

“He’s an exceptional player,” the 21-year-old told Le10 sport (via Liverpool Echo).

“Sadio is someone who works hard in training and you can see it in his games. He’s also someone who gives us a lot of tips. In training, on penalties, he calls me, gives me ideas. He wants us to go forward, to progress.

“He also loves OM a lot. He told me he watches all the OM games. As soon as we arrive in the national team, he’s happy, he speaks about Marseille. I’d like for him to join us and play here one day.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m sure’ – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool future with German’s current deal set to expire in 2024

Mane has been crucial to the success we’ve tasted in recent years.

Although he may not have been at his electric best recently, he still has 16 goal contributions in 34 appearances for the Reds this season.

He does now face real competition for a spot in the starting XI after the arrival of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, though.

Most Liverpool supporters would love to see the 29-year-old extend his stay at the club beyond 2023 but only time will tell.

Contract talks can wait for now – we have another three trophies to focus on this season and we need Sadio at his magnificent best to help us as much as possible.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!