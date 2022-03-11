Salah’s agent appears to react to Klopp contract comments online

Ramy Abbas Issa appeared to post an indirect response to Jurgen Klopp’s update on Mo Salah’s contract online.

The Egyptian’s agent shared a handful of laughing emojis on Twitter in the wake of the Liverpool boss’ pre-Brighton press conference.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 11, 2022

The German had suggested that the 29-year-old’s future at the club and the potential progression of talks between both parties was down to the player himself.

READ MORE: Liverpool stars’ contrasting reaction to Klopp in dressing room post-Inter defeat bodes well for quadruple hunt

It’s a not-so cryptic update from the agent as we’re still waiting on a potential conclusion to discussions over fresh terms for the former Roma hitman.

As talks continue to roll on, it would seem that we’re reluctant to compromise too much with regard to the deal offered, which certainly risks a scenario where the No.11 is either sold on before 2023 or allowed to depart on a free when his contract expires.

Given the general consensus is that the forward is more than likely to extend his best playing years well into his 30s, it would seem an astonishing gamble on our part to allow either eventuality to come to pass.

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!