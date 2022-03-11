Serie A star and Liverpool target believed to be learning English ahead of Premier League switch – Report

Reported Liverpool transfer target Gleison Bremer is believed to be learning English ahead of a move to the Premier League in the summer.

The 24-year-old Torino star is also on the radar of Manchester City and Tottenham and is currently attending a specialised language school in Turin, that’s according to Tuttosport (via Caught Offside).

Other Serie A clubs are believed to be monitoring the Brazilian defender who recently signed a new deal at Torino, meaning if Bremer was to leave the club in the near future, they would receive a sizeable transfer fee.

He’s featured 25 times for the Italian outfit this term who are currently sat 11th in the table and without a win in their last six games.

If he is to leave Torino, it could be for city rivals Juventus and it’s believed that a move to a Champions League club is the preference for the former Atletico Mineiro player.

Jurgen Klopp does currently have decent squad depth at central defence, so if Bremer was to arrive at Anfield, you’d expect one of of those reinforcements to leave the club.

Joe Gomez is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs after falling behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Our No. 12 has made just 14 appearances for the Reds this term, but he may be needed in the coming weeks as we remain in contention for three more trophies this season.

