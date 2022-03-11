(Video) Diogo Jota shares video of classic Porto goal with brilliant left-footed finish

Diogo Jota may have been somewhat of a surprise signing for Liverpool but he has far surpassed the initial expectation he had on his arrival.

Sharing a post by his former club Porto, our No.20 shared the video of a goal he scored against CD Tondela six seasons ago and it’s a finish we’re very used to now.

The post by his former club used the following caption: ‘𝕌𝕟𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕡𝕡𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 💥 Impossible to hold this shot by Diogo Jota💪’.

READ MORE: Andy Robertson shares an image of ‘the joy’ of beating Trent Alexander-Arnold in training

It’s great that the adoration is still present between his old club and the 25-year-old and that they were both happy to share the video of the goal.

The footage of a young Portuguese forward and his manager Nuno Espirito Santo is very interesting, little did they both know at that point that they would both soon end up at Wolves.

Sometimes you forget the careers our current players had before their Merseyside arrival and it’s great to have a look back at their former lives.

You can view the goal via Porto’s Instagram account and on Jota’s Instagram stories:

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!