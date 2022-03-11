(Video) Harvey Elliot names the two most underrated players in the Liverpool squad

There are countless talented members of the Liverpool squad which will mean that some are unappreciated for their talents and Harvey Elliott has mentioned the top two.

It’s not often that you see a player put themselves in the running for these type of answers but the 18-year-old clearly has a lot of self confidence.

Speaking on an Instagram story for playermaker, our No.67 said: “I would say myself and Bobby Firmino.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s top 10 most popular shirt names on the back of supporters’ shirts revealed

“The touches that I have, compared to him, must be similar but yeah, I would say underrated player would be myself and Bobby”.

Nothing wrong with self belief but it’s good that he mentions another Red too, in our No.9 there is certainly many aspects that rival supporters miss when they assess his role in our squad.

If the former Fulham youngster can have half as good a spell at Anfield as the Brazilian, then we’ll all be more than happy with his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can watch the video of Elliott on Firmino courtesy of playermaker on Instagram (via Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12):

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!