(Video) Jermaine Pennant on how Steven Gerrard asked for his agent’s details whilst they were playing against each other

Steven Gerrard’s loyalty and love for Liverpool is very well known and Jermaine Pennant discussed how he managed to get him to Anfield.

Playing for Birmingham City at the time, the Nottingham-born Red was desperate for a move to Merseyside and our former captain put the wheels in motion.

The 39-year-old said: “Half-way through a game, I’m playing Liverpool and Steven Gerrard’s in the middle of the park, the ball’s on the far side and I’m in the middle.

“I’m running and I hear: ‘J la’, I’ve gone ‘Yeah?’, he says: ‘Who’s your agent?’, I went ‘Sky Andrew, why? Do you know him?’ and he went ‘Nah’.

“This was during a game and I was like, ‘What, are you just gonna leave me hanging?’, he’s ran off and I shout: ‘Do you want his number!’.

“I tried to just ignore it and carry on playing and we didn’t really speak again after that”.

It must have been a clear message given to the current Aston Villa boss that he had to find out the details of the English winger and he did it.

To be such a good player that you can play a Premier League game and negotiate a transfer at the same time, shows the levels of the man.

You can watch the video of Pennant on Gerrard’s in-match tactics (at 0:52) via The Emirates FA Cup on YouTube:

