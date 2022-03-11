(Video) Joel Matip unleashes his best giraffe impression with hilarious straight-legged run in training

Joel Matip is one of the most loved members of our star-studded side and his training ground antics will only endear him to supporters even more.

Our No.32 was featured on Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series, where the behind the scenes action at training is captured and shared for our supporters.

He and Sadio Mane were partaking in a game of no-bounce and were both trying hard to keep the ball off the floor, leading to some hilarious antics from the 30-year-old.

As our No.10 hits the ball into the air, the former Schalke defender paces over to the ball with his knees straight and it makes for great viewing.

The athletic nature of our centre-back hero makes him even more lovable and it just doesn’t seem right that’s he’s so good at football, whilst looking like he isn’t.

There’s always a gem in the behind the scenes videos and it’s often from the big man who plays at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s defence.

You can watch the video of Matip in training (at 4:23) courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96)

