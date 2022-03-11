(Video) Jurgen Klopp on ‘outstanding’ Graham Potter and the challenge his Liverpool side face against Brighton tomorrow

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter as ‘outstanding’ and admitted he’s impressed at the job the Englishman is doing at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls snatched a draw at Anfield earlier in the season after coming back from two goals down and the former Borussia Dortmund boss has claimed the south coast outfit did something that day that ‘not a lot of teams are able to do’ against his side.

“They played through the lines, between the lines, in behind the lines. That’s what not a lot of teams are able to do,” the 54-year-old said.

READ MORE: ‘I think that would be perfect’ – Jamie Carragher suggests where Kylian Mbappe should go to next as 23-year-old still yet to agree on new deal at PSG

Tomorrow is huge for us – picking up three points is imperative to ensure that we reduce the gap on league leaders Manchester City to three points ahead of the Cityzens’ trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

We are without a win in our last three fixtures against tomorrow’s hosts.

Our last win against Brighton came in July 2020 – a brace from Mo Salah and a Jordan Henderson strike earned us all three points that day.

Let’s hope for a similar result tomorrow to start the weekend off in great fashion.

You can catch the German boss speaking below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"They play through the lines, between the lines, in behind the lines. That's what not a lot of teams are able to do." Klopp on the threat posed by Brighton ahead of our meeting at the Amex Stadium ⚔️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/8Lw29UkQxW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 11, 2022

#Ep38 of The Red Nets Podcast: Dissecting a Trent myth, previewing Inter Milan… and more!