(Video) Sadio Mane shows off his skills at Anfield before kick-off against Inter Milan

Sadio Mane is no doubt a very talented footballer but when you get to see the players showing off their talents alone, it illustrates how skilful they all are.

Liverpool may not have had the 90 minute result we desired against Inter Milan but the aggregate win was enough to see us through to the quarter-finals.

Thanks to the club’s YouTube ‘Inside’ series, where they provide a behind the scenes look at matchdays and training, the talents of our No.10 pre-match were shared.

Alone with a ball at his feet, the Senegalese winger shows off some keepy-ups, flicks, tricks and turns – it’s amazing to see what he has in his locker.

Some of the moves look so natural and yet so rehearsed, like the 29-year-old has his own freestyle routine he can unleash at any time.

It just makes you want to see an old-school Soccer AM Skill School style competition between the whole squad, to see what they all have on offer.

You can watch the video of Mane’s tricks (at 2:27) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

