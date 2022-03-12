‘Ali is a world-class goalie’ – Jurgen Klopp on Alisson Becker after his late save against Brighton and Hove Albion

Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for Alisson Becker after his late save against Brighton and Hove Albion, that secured our two-goal lead.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the 54-year-old said: ‘The second half started again with a situation for Brighton but then after that we controlled it again, scored the second goal and in the last few minutes, they had a chance.

‘Ali is a world-class goalie but from my understanding he should not have to show that in each game.

‘He showed it again and that’s good, that’s why we have a clean sheet.

‘I think we deserved the three points and that’s actually all what I am interested in’.

There’s no doubting the ability of our No.1 and he deserves all the praise he gets from anyone, especially in a game like this one where he had to remain focused throughout the whole match.

We’re lucky to have the Brazilian and it’s great that the boss makes sure he knows how loved and appreciated he is.

