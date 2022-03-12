Bobby Firmino’s social media message to the ‘chef’ Andy Robertson

Bobby Firmino sent a social media message to Andy Robertson and it looks like he’s got a nickname for our left-back.

Several members of the squad sent our No.26 a birthday message including Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Rhys Williams, Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

In his message to the captain of Scotland, our No.9 wrote: ‘Happy birthday Chef!! May the Lord bless you and protect’.

You can see why he calls the 27-year-old the chef as he’s always cooking up a perfect pass into our attackers inside the box.

With our two full-backs, we have so many assists in our team and as Trent Alexander-Arnold is winning this season’s competition so far – Robbo will be trying to catch up soon.

Now that the injury issues are behind the former Hoffenheim man, let’s see if the duo can link up when they next play together.

You can view the interaction between Firmino and Robertson on their Instagram accounts:

