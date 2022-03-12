Brighton and Hove Albion could be missing three players as they host Liverpool in the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will be hoping that they can repeat their Anfield performance and take more points of Liverpool, ahead of the Premier League clash.

If they are to do so, they will have to try and defeat Jurgen Klopp’s side with as many as three first-team players missing from their squad.

Speaking ahead of the match, Graham Potter spoke to the media to provide an injury update: ‘Adam Webster is the only player who is missing for this Saturday’s game, everyone else is available.

‘Enock Mwepu has trained this week which is really good, but we need to keep an eye on his minutes and his involvement’.

Despite the update of Adam Webster being the only player out, in Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento the Seagulls have two players with thigh issues that may not be risked given their recent return from injury.

It looks as though most options are returning to the squad but they may not be 100% and thus may not feature in the game, despite getting a place on the AMEX bench.

