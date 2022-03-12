‘Club is in talks’ – Jurgen Klopp hints ‘amazing’ Liverpool player could extend his stay beyond 2023

Naby Keita could extend his current terms at Liverpool following an update on the Guinean’s future from Jurgen Klopp, as relayed in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano.

The German shared that the club continues to be in talks with his players agents across the squad.

Jurgen Klopp on Naby Keita's contract: "Naby’s future will be great. He's an amazing player. All the rest, I understand really that these questions about contracts are constantly happening but the club is in talks with all the agents of all the people". 🔴 #LFC pic.twitter.com/Pp4uAFnFIC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2022

The former RB Leipzig midfielder’s current terms are due to expire in the summer of 2023, along with the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane.

The 27-year-old has endured something of a difficult time with Liverpool following his switch from the Bundesliga, with injuries playing a big part.

As such, opinions have been divided when it comes to the player’s future, with some feeling that he never quite replicated the kind of form that made him first stand out in Germany.

With the medical team working miracles in the background, however, our No.8 has been a more consistently available option for Klopp’s men, producing a number of superb performances in the red shirt this term.

If he can continue to put his injury woes behind him, one might argue that there is a case to be made for keeping hold of a player who continues to prove to be a quality squad player if not quite always the bolt-on starter we’d hoped he would be.

