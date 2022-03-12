‘Couldn’t walk properly’ – Klopp shares Salah injury update after 2-0 Liverpool win v Brighton

Jurgen Klopp shared that Mo Salah ‘overstretched his foot slightly’ during Liverpool’s 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium, as relayed in a tweet by Goal’s Neil Jones.

The Egyptian was withdrawn from the field of play in the second-half, with the German confirming that further analysis of the injury in question would be required.

The Egyptian International doubled the Reds’ lead after Luis Diaz’s first-half opener, converting a spot-kick to ensure the Anfield-based outfit ran out 2-0 winners down at the South Coast.

Heading into the latter end of the season, we can ill afford to lose one of our top players this term with three fronts left to fight on.

From the sound of things, it’s more than possible that the No.11 will escape relatively unscathed and be back available for our visit to the English capital against Arsenal next week.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that we do have the attacking options of Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and, hopefully, Bobby Firmino to rely upon should Salah need to take a brief rest on the sidelines.

