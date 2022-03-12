Fabrizio Romano shares worrying Salah contract update after opening offer rejected

Further talks have yet to take place between Mo Salah and Liverpool following the former’s rejection of the club’s opening offer of terms.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian confirming that the No.11’s priority remains staying in Merseyside if possible.

Mo Salah loves Liverpool, he's always been professional despite contract saga. His priority has always been to stay – but Mo definitely turned down the opening contract bid in December, as exclusively reported yesterday. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC No further talks took place after that meeting. pic.twitter.com/L1zbVvDni7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2022

The former Roma hitman’s current contract is set to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2023, raising fears about a potential early exit for the Premier League’s top scorer.

We’d be surprised if there weren’t further updates in talks by the summer window, though the closer we get to the end of the season the more unlikely it seems that a deal will be struck between the two parties.

Having enjoyed a terrific campaign with us thus far, not to mention looking capable of keeping up such performances well into his 30s courtesy of some superb levels of conditioning, it would be a massive shame to see Salah cut his Liverpool career short.

For a player of his calibre, there’s the argument that we should be moving the earth to keep the 29-year-old beyond 2023, though equally, there are concerns that handing the player a titanic wage boost could set a dangerous precedent for future deals.

