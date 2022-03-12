Gary Neville shares six-word verdict on horror Sanchez tackle on Diaz

Gary Neville made it clear where he stood on Robert Sanchez’s high challenge against Luis Diaz in Liverpool’s meeting with Brighton.

The former Manchester United fullback tweeted, ‘Got to be a red card!’, after the Seagulls’ shotstopper clattered the Colombian goalscorer.

Got to be a red card! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves 1-0 up at the break following the No.23’s opener, with performances having improved significantly after a slow start.

We can only presume that those at Stockley Park avoided advising the on-pitch official to take a look at the monitor because our No.23’s effort struck the back of the net.

Still, if there had been any willingness to dish out some punishment to the Brighton goalkeeper for his high challenge, it’s difficult to justify the lack of a card simply because the end product went in our favour.

It sets a dangerous precedent going forward, which is a worrying prospect given it wasn’t so long ago a prior reckless challenge from Jordan Pickford ruled out Virgil van Dijk for the 2020/21 campaign.

