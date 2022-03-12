Guardian journalist tips Liverpool to target teenage Bundesliga sensation: ‘Makes sense in every aspect’

Andy Hunter has suggested that signing Jude Bellingham would make a lot of sense for Liverpool ‘in every aspect’.

This comes courtesy of the Transfer Exchange Show, with the Guardian journalist noting that the Reds will most likely be looking to strengthen the middle of the park.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the teenager historically, though the midfielder’s long-term contract, not set to expire in 2023, has been thought to be a significant barrier.

READ MORE: ‘Club is in talks’ – Jurgen Klopp hints ‘amazing’ Liverpool player could extend his stay beyond 2023

Though there’s no question that, on paper, the Borussia Dortmund sensation would tick a lot of boxes for Julian Ward and the recruitment team, the financial aspect of the deal could prove to be prohibitive.

It’s also worth considering how prepared the Bundesliga-based outfit will be to sell one of their top talents should Erling Haaland depart for another European heavyweight as some suspect he might.

Of course, should Mo Salah’s contract struggles result in an early exit for the Egyptian this summer – a possible eventuality we’d much rather avoid – it could very well change our own level of maneuverability in the market.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!