‘He’s a top player’ – Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz and defeating Brighton and Hove Albion

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the victory over Brighton and Hove Albion and picked out one player’s role in our win.

Speaking to Match of the Day (via BBC Sport), the 54-year-old said: ‘I like to watch Brighton a lot, I don’t like playing against them because they are really good.

‘We needed to get used to the way they started, but when we adapted, we controlled the game.

‘We could have scored more; there were two or three chances where the last pass could have been slightly better. It was a good game against a good opponent’.

Talking about Luis Diaz, the boss said: ‘He’s a top player. We have no groups in this team but a couple of the boys speak Spanish and Portuguese, they’ve taken him under their wing.

‘The boy has settled as quick as the player and that is helpful’.

The Colombian has settled into to life on Merseyside so well and his performance at the AMEX was superb, not just because of his goal.

Our No.23 looks set to be another brilliant signing for the Reds.

