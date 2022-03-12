Jamie Carragher makes ‘special’ Liverpool prediction after Luis Diaz lights up the pitch again

Jamie Carragher was left so impressed by Luis Diaz’s latest performance on the pitch for Liverpool that he suggested the winter signing’s arrival could spark a ‘special’ season for his old club.

The Colombian international was on target for the Merseysiders with a well-taken header to find an opener for Jurgen Klopp’s men against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Luis Diaz’s impact could turn this season into a special one for @LFC the club only signed him in January because Spurs made an offer, thanks Daniel! #BHALIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 12, 2022

The result sees the Anfield-based outfit climb back to within three points of league leaders Manchester City, throwing the ball back into the Cityzens’ court ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park next Monday.

From the outset, it may strange for some to laud the impact of such a signing, particularly given that he’s only registered two goals in nine appearances (across all competitions) for his new side.

The reality, of course, is that our No.23 has been utterly electric on the pitch for us since switching the Portuguese top-flight for the Premier League, providing further competition for places up top.

Constantly getting into the right areas and proving a nuisance down the left-flank, we can only see Diaz racking up some serious numbers on a regular basis once he discovers consistency in his scoring habits.

